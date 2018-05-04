The 20 Winners and Losers of the 2018 TV Season (So Far)

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., May. 4, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jersey Shore, Queer Eye, Grey&amp;rsquo;s Anatomy, The Walking Dead

MTV; Netflix; ABC; AMC

No, it's not 2011 again.

It may be 2018, but the success of revived shows like American Idol and Jersey Shore Family Vacation prove that what's old really is new again. GTL FTW! And of course, we can't forget about Roseanne's record-breaking return, proving that nostalgia is very real and powerful thing. 

But not every show that debuted or returned in 2018 has had the same success as the throwback trio, with Netflix finally having to cancel (!) some of their shows and the true crime trend seemingly taking a backseat to revivals and reboots. 

Photos

The Winners and Losers of the 2018 TV Season (So Far)

Plus, Shondaland had some hits and some misses this season on ABC, a new Fab Five stole our hearts on Netflix, and The Bachelor had quite the rollercoaster of a season, thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr. s controversial move. (No, we're still not over that split-screen breakup, thank you for asking.) 

Click through our brand-new gallery to find out the winners and losers of the TV season...so far. (We've still got a whole lot of year left, people!)

Which shows are you loving this year so far? Anything not living up to your expectations? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , Ratings
Latest News
Chewbacca

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cast, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Winners and Losers of the 2018 TV Season (So Far)

American Idol

American Idol Renewed for Second Season on ABC

Renewed/Canceled gallery, 9-1-1, Young Sheldon

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

This Is Ellie Kemper's Ideal Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why: Everything We Know About Season 2

Grey's Anatomy 300th Episode, Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Ellen Pompeo Reveals the Storyline She Wants to Tackle

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.