Inside Anna Wintour's Mysterious Private World

Watch : Anna Wintour Apologizes for "Intolerant" Mistakes at "Vogue"

If you saw Anna Wintour in the elevator, you did not talk to her. In fact, you avoided eye contact altogether.

Sure, if you were Sarah Jessica Parker or Gisele Bündchen or Hillary Clinton, you were probably in the elevator to see her. But if you were just some lower-level staffer at Vogue or otherwise visiting the venerable publication's Manhattan headquarters...please, courteously look away.

That was the impression outside the hallowed halls of Vogue in 2004, anyway, a year after the novel The Devil Wears Prada skewered the fashion magazine business and the character of "Runway" editor Miranda Priestley—whom most people assumed was a thinly veiled take on Wintour. A chic, silver-haired Meryl Streep would further immortalize the character in the 2006 film.

"It wasn't a one-to-one portrayal," author Lauren Weisberger, who spent 11 months working as Wintour's assistant, told the Daily Mail in 2010. "But of course my time at Vogue informed the book, there's no denying that."