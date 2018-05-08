Kirsten Dunst Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is a mom!

The Bring It On actress has given birth to a baby boy, a source confirms to E! News. This is the first child for the actress and her fiancé Jesse Plemons. Dunst and Plemons's son is "healthy," a source told People, which first reported the news. "Everyone is doing great."

After months of speculation, Kirsten confirmed her pregnancy in January—without saying a word!—by cradling her baby bump in a series of photos for Rodarte's look book.

The actress' pregnancy confirmation came exactly a year after her romance with Plemons was revealed. E! News confirmed back in January 2017 that the former Fargo co-stars were engaged. The duo first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2016 when they were spotted kissing.