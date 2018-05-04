EXCLUSIVE!

Behind-the-Scenes of Lele Pons and Matt Hunter's Music Video "Dicen"

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Fri., May. 4, 2018 9:35 AM

Is this song already on repeat? Yes!

Lele Pons and Matt Hunter just released the music video for their song "Dicen" ("They Say"), making this the perfect song for the social media star's musical debut. 

On a fabulous home overlooking all of Malibu, the musicians had their set, and they invited the E! News cameras to see it all.

From continuous laughs to notes from the director, Pons and Hunter had a great time while doing what they know best—working it for the cameras. 

Fans are loving the collaboration, seeing as the music video already has more than one million views in only a few hours.

"Dicen" is Hunter's major label (Transcend.ent/Universal Music) debut and his first advance single from an upcoming debut album. 

Pons, who was named "30 Most Influential People on the Internet" by Time, is already one of the most prominent social media influencers and is now launching her formal music career with the duet release of "Dicen." 

And guess what Lele fans? You can expect her to continue releasing additional new music later this summer and through the fall. 

We can't wait to hear what else these two have cooking up! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

