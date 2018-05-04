This Is Ellie Kemper's Ideal Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending

Like all good things, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt must come to an end.

The Netflix comedy series starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski, which hails from co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, is set to conclude after the upcoming fourth season. According to Deadline, there are talks for a movie series finale to air after the fourth season wraps.

E! News spoke with Kemper ahead of the season three dropping on Netflix and asked her if she had given any thought on where she wants to see her character, Kimmy Schmidt, end up at the end of the series.