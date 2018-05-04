Kris Jenner is one proud mama.

Just weeks after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson, the momager appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about her daughter's first few weeks of motherhood.

"Khloe is amazing," Kris told Ellen DeGeneres in a sneak peek of Friday's episode. "I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom. Honestly, it gets so emotional. I was in Cleveland last week, and it was snowing and she was all nestled in the nursery and [with] the baby."

The birth took place just days after multiple reports accused the child's father, Tristan Thompson, of cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant. However, Kris told DeGeneres the new mom is focusing on her daughter rather than the allegations.

"She's just concentrating on that—just being a mom, her baby," Kris said. "And I think that's what her sisters are doing, as well."