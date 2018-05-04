Meghan Markle's Father Will Walk Her Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 4, 2018 6:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Meghan Markle will have her dad by her side as she walks down the aisle on May 19.

In two weeks, the world will be watching as Meghan ties the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the wedding date approaches, we're learning more details about the couple's special day.

On Friday, from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry released a statement about the ceremony, including the "important" roles that Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will play in the wedding.

"The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," the statement reads.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Carriage Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day," the statement continues.

It's also noted that on the morning of the wedding, Meghan's mom will travel with her in the car to Windsor Castle. And during the ceremony, Meghan's dad will walk her down the aisle.

"Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the statement says.

It's also stated that Prince Harry is "keen to involve" his late mother Princess Diana's family in the wedding, so all three of Diana's siblings will be in attendance at the wedding and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading.

Will you be watching on May 19? Sound off in the comments!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan and Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 p.m. the week before everything you need to know. And don't miss E!'s The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan pre-wedding special airing Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Meghan Markle Won't Have a Maid of Honor at Royal Wedding

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Honoring Princess Diana at Royal Wedding

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Cast Officially Adds Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Carriage Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.