Here's Where Things Stand With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian isn't fazed by Kanye West's recent behavior.
It's no secret that the Grammy-winning rapper has been making headlines for his tweets, unfiltered interviews and new music.
In fact, some reports have circulated claiming all of his candid comments have had an impact on his marriage. Ultimately, things appear to remain a-okay between the duo known as Kimye.
"Kim and Kanye have a solid relationship, even with what's going on right now," a source shared with E! News.
Another insider added, "She loves and supports her husband. Even if they have differences in views and opinions, she knows his heart."
In regards to what Kim's family thinks of the situation, they remain supportive of Kanye especially in regards to his parenting skills.
"As for the rest of the family, honestly they know he is an artist," an insider shared. "They love and respect him no matter what. He's a very loyal dad above all else."
Just last week, Kim took to social media and fiercely defended her husband after his Twitter sprees.
"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," she tweeted. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That's just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive."
Earlier today, TMZ reported that Kanye flew from Los Angeles to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to finish his new album scheduled to come out May 25. As for his Twitter feed, it's been silent all day—for now.