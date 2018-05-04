12 Wedding Gowns From TV and Film That Would Be Heavenly at the Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., May. 4, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Fifty Shades, Dakota Johnson

Focus Features

This year's Met Gala red carpet will be heavenly.

After the host of the annual Costume Institute Gala, Anna Wintour, announced that "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" would be the theme of this year's extravagant affair, we instantly thought of bridal wear (as well as angel wings). Not only does the theme call for a celebration of the Catholic tradition, but celebrities have been wearing wedding gowns on the red carpet throughout award season.

From Rihanna's draped dress at the Cannes Film Festival to Cardi B's Mohammed Ashi dress at the Grammys—white is the color to wear right now.

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Before we swoon over Monday evening's high-anticipated event, we're taking a look back at Hollywood's greatest weddings from our favorite movies and films that we're have inspired celebrities and their stylists for this unique red carpet.

Check out the best dresses below!

ESC: Best TV/Movie Weddings, Downton Abbey, Lily James

PBS

Downton Abbey

This vintage, flapper-inspired gown would add a glamorous touch to the red carpet.

ESC: Best TV/Movie Weddings, Grey's Anatomy, Miranda Bailey

ABC

Grey's Anatomy

Chandra Wilson's wedding dress would be beautiful on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

ESC: Best TV/Movie Weddings, Boy Meets World

ABC

Boy Meets World

This off-shoulder silhouette is a modern twist on a classic dress.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Funny Girl

Elaborate lace fabrics, floral crowns, veils—Barbra Streisand in Irene Scharaff is a preview of what's to come.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Moulin Rouge, Nicole Kidman

Fox Studios

Moulin Rouge

Nicole Kidman's Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie costume from the movie comes with a headdress made for the red carpet. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Coming to America

Paramount

Coming to America

It doesn't have to be white! Actress Shari Headley's Deborah Landis design is a twist on the tradition that worthy of the event.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Sex and the City

Maybe Sarah Jessica Parker, who will be in attendance this year, should channel Carrie Bradshaw's Vivienne Westwood sensation again for the red carpet.

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Father Of The Bride, Elizabeth Taylor

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Father of the Bride

Elizabeth Taylor's collared gown is a classic.

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Jennifer Lawrence

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Catching Fire

Could you imagine if someone actually lit their dress on fire? It would be amazing, but also dangerous. So we may want to leave this trick to Jennifer Lawrence.

ESC: Movie Wedding Dresses, Star Wars, Natalie Portman

Lucas Films

STAR WARS: EPISODE II ATTACK OF THE CLONES

This Trisha Biggar design may be over the top for simple wedding, but it's perfect for this year's Met Gala. 

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, Fifty Shades, Dakota Johnson

Focus Features

Fifty Shades Freed

Dakota Johnson's Monique Lhuillier dress is stunning in its classic silhouette and lace.

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, My Big Fat Greek Wedding

IFC Films

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

If there was ever a time so be over-the-top, it's the Met Gala and Nia Vardalos' Michael Clancy wedding dress would fit in perfectly.

