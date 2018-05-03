Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have a Prenup

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 3, 2018 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Goop Magazine

Steven Pan/Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting closer to saying "I do."

A source confirms to E! News that the Avengers actress and TV writer have a prenup in place ahead of their wedding.

"Yes, there is a prenup. It was very easy and they were both agreeable to the terms," the insider tells us. "This was just one of the steps in their wedding planning process. They have both been married before and felt this needed to happen."

The source continued, "They each have assets and children from previous marriages so it makes sense to have an agreement in place. There were no surprises and it was a quick process."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Celebrate Engagement at Star-Studded Party

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, party

Photographer Group / Splash News

Paltrow, 45, was previously married to Coldplay's Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children with. Falchuk, 47, also has two children from his first marriage.

This news comes four months after the couple confirmed their engagement to the world.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," Paltrow and Falchuk said in a joint statement at the time.

Last month, the couple celebrated their engagement with a star-studded bash in downtown Los Angeles. Celeb guests at the party included Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler, Kate Hudson, as well as Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden.

Us Weekly was first to report the prenup news.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Stronger Thanks to Stormi

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera ''Getting Pretty Serious'' as She Attends His Concert

Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Wants Royal Wedding Called Off

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Kanye West Under Fire After Interview

Bobby Jacobs

Amanda Stanton Is Dating Bobby Jacobs! 5 Things to Know About Him

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.