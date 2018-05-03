by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 5:07 PM
She's living it up!
As far as motherhood goes, Kylie Jenner is making it look like a walk on the beach—literally! Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott took a sweet family vacation with new daughter Stormi Webster to a beautiful beach location. The two were there to celebrate Travis' birthday and invited along Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods as well.
Kylie posted tons of gorgeous photos all over social media and we're definitely jealous. Not to mention, the mom looked right at home with her beautiful daughter. Looks like her and Travis are still going strong. We are so here for it!
See all the sweet pics in the clip above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Which Classic Taylor Swift Songs Do You Want Her to Perform on the Reputation Tour? Vote for Your Favorite Now!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!