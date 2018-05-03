See All the Epic Pics From Kylie Jenner's Beautiful Family Beach Vacation

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 5:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's living it up! 

As far as motherhood goes, Kylie Jenner is making it look like a walk on the beach—literally! Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott took a sweet family vacation with new daughter Stormi Webster to a beautiful beach location. The two were there to celebrate Travis' birthday and invited along Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods as well. 

Kylie posted tons of gorgeous photos all over social media and we're definitely jealous. Not to mention, the mom looked right at home with her beautiful daughter. Looks like her and Travis are still going strong. We are so here for it! 

Watch

Necessary Realness: Kanye West Lets Loose on Twitter

See all the sweet pics in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kardashian News , Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kanye West , Apple News , Tristan Thompson , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Yes, The Royals Stars Are "Very Excited" for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding!

Robert Downey Jr, Iron Man, Tony Stark, Avengers: Infinity War, Poster

Find Out Which Avenger You Are With Our Superhero Personality Quiz!

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Hottest Bikini Pics

Taylor Swift, 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA

Which Classic Taylor Swift Songs Do You Want Her to Perform on the Reputation Tour? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.