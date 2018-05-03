Anna Kournikova Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photo: "37 Weeks"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 3, 2018 1:48 PM

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, Anna Kournikova is sharing a photo from her pregnancy.

The super private star and her longtime love Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy back in Dec. 2017. The couple kept Anna's pregnancy so private, most of the world didn't even know she was expecting!

Now that the news has been out for a while, it seems like the duo is becoming more comfortable sharing details about their journey to parenthood.

"#tbt #37weeks," captioned a photo of herself striking a pose with her baby bump. That means Anna was almost nine months pregnant at the time this picture was taken.

Enrique Iglesias Talks About His Twins for the First Time

This post from Anna comes just two days after Enrique gushed over their twins on social media.

"I still can't believe...you're mine," the singer captioned a photo of himself carrying one of the babies.

Though the couple is still very private, Enrique did open up about becoming a dad during his concert in Budapest in March.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you, two things: Love my babies! I love them so much," he told the crowd. "Actually, three things: I love my girl, and I super f--king love you guys for being here tonight!"

That same month, Enrique shared a sweet video of himself kissing his baby girl on the cheeks.

"Can't get enough of my sunshine," he told his Instagram followers.

And in April, the twins joined their dad to watch a soccer game on TV.

