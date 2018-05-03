Amy Graves/WireImage
Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabreraare the real deal!
The Hills star continues to spend more and more time with her ex-boyfriend, most recently supporting the singer-songwriter at his concert in Los Angeles last night. A source tells E! News that Audrina "had a blast" at the show and "has been very supportive of Ryan and his music and has always been a fan."
"The fact that he's a musician is one of her favorite qualities," our insider explains, adding that she's Ryan's "No. 1 fan."
Ryan, whose tour continues through the end of May, and Audrina were first linked in January of 2010 and part of their romance was documented on the final season of The Hills before splitting just five months later. But now that they've reunited, we're told they're "doing really well" and "getting pretty serious."
The reality TV personality and swimsuit designer has even introduced her almost 2-year-old daughter, Kirra Max, to Ryan and the source tells us they recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland together.
So what's different about their relationship dynamic so many years later? "They both encourage each other's careers and projects that they are working on," the insider shares, later adding, "Audrina feels safe with Ryan and knows he will be around for awhile."
Last weekend, the pair attended the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. and happily posed for photos together.
A source previously told E! News, "Audrina feels very lucky to be dating Ryan again. He is extremely kind and supportive of everything she does. He treats her very well and it's a nice feeling for her. They have always been friends and know each other well. It was all very familiar and comfortable right from the beginning."
Patridge's new relationship comes comes seven months after she filed for divorce from pro BMX rider Corey Bohan.