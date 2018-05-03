Gigi Hadid Apologizes for Vogue Italia Cover Amid Backlash

After facing backlash for the newest cover of Vogue Italia, Gigi Hadid has spoken.

The supermodel took to Twitter to address the emerging controversy involving the May issue of Vogue Italia, shot by Steven Klein and starring her and male model Justin Martin.

"Excited, honored, and grateful to cover @VogueItalia's May Issue," Hadid captioned a photo of the cover on her own Instagram account. "Thank you so so much for an amazing shoot, I am forever inspired by you all !!! & can't wait to share the full story !!" The image has since been taken down from her page.

Soon after the cover was shared online on Wednesday, many fans took issue with Hadid's styling, specifically her heavily bronzed skin. Others claimed she didn't look like herself altogether and that her face had been altered by the likes of Photoshop.