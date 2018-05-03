Is the last man standing getting the last laugh?

Less than one year after being canceled by ABC, Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing is the next show set to be revived, E! New has learned.

Fox is ready to resurrect the show, which ran for six seasons, and Allen took to Twitter to rally the fans on May 3. "They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?"