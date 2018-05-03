Michael B. Jordan Meets Up With Fan Who Slid Into His DMs

After sending the message, Jordan didn't respond right away, but then "my notifications went off and that's when I saw the DM," Wilson tells us.

"I was like, 'Oh my goodness!' And just started freaking out," Wilson shares. "He was really nice about everything! He was like, 'Hey you don't have to get me a smoothie just come and take pictures.' But my friends were going to take pictures as well and he was like, 'You guys can all come together as a group.'"

Wilson continues, "Then we worked out details to come. He made sure that security would let him know that we were there. He was really nice about it all, we went in and he gave us all hugs and he took pictures with each and every one of us. And then there was a group of people who saw us taking pictures with him and he didn't really want a crowd so he quickly got out of there, and I'm not sure if he took pictures with the other people but we just left."