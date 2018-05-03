G-Eazy Arrested for Assault in Sweden

G-Eazy has been arrested in Sweden.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the "Him & I" rapper getting loaded into a police car in Stockholm, hours after performing in the city with his girlfriend, Halsey, on Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that G-Eazy was partying in a club and "acting belligerent" when security approached the rapper to get him to calm down. That's when G-Eazy allegedly "started throwing punches, striking one guard in the face," according to the site, which adds that when police then detained G-Eazy, they allegedly found cocaine in his pocket.

On Thursday morning, Swedish police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested in the early hours of May 3 "on a charge of assault."