EXCLUSIVE!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 11:36 AM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The competition is getting cutthroat!

Round 2 of E! News' Ultimate Superhero Tournament ended earlier this morning—and now it's time to vote for the Sweet 16! The fans have spoken, and the characters moving forward will be Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Voting for Round 3 will stay open until Sunday, May 6, at 5 a.m. PT, when the Top 8 will be announced.

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) almost made it to the Sweet 16. To ensure your favorite superhero makes it to the next phase, start casting your votes online now!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Sweet 16
Pick your favorite superhero:
6.5
2.3
14.7
7.8
6.9
1.2
11.7
0.7
2.7
4.6
1.8
2.1
12.0
3.9
4.6
16.5

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Marvel , DC Comics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Michelle Obama

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift, 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA

Which Classic Taylor Swift Songs Do You Want Her to Perform on the Reputation Tour? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan

Brave? Hero? Rose McGowan Is More Than Just a Label in Powerful New CITIZEN ROSE Promo

Aaron, The Arrangement 409

Kyle West Tears Up After Seeing Aaron in a Wheelchair on The Arrangement

Paul Nassif, Terry J.D.

Botched's Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Tease "Unfortunate Waxing, Shaving Scene" Between Them on Upcoming Season!

Kristin Cavallari

Fashion Police

La Toya Jackson, Hollywood Medium 310

Tyler Henry Gives La Toya Jackson Some Clarity About Michael Jackson's Final Moments on Hollywood Medium

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.