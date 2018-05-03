The Crown has officially staffed up for season three. Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies were previously announced as taking over the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from Claire Foy and Matt Smith, and now Netflix has officially confirmed Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret.

"I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa," Bonham Carter said in a statement on Twitter. Her involvement was previously rumored, but only just confirmed.

The Crown has also added Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.