Relive Thomas Rhett's Cutest Dad Moments On and Off Stage

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 16, 2018 4:00 AM
Ain't it funny how life changes—for the better!
In the past 12 months alone, Thomas Rhett has experienced more than a few "unforgettable" memories after becoming a dad to Ada James Akins and Willa Gray Akins.
Fortunately for country music fans, the man behind huge hits including "Marry Me," "Die a Happy Man" and "Craving You" has documented some of his father-daughter moments on social media.
"Love when the fam comes out," Thomas Rhett recently wrote on Instagram when his wife Lauren Akins brought out their two children to the stage for a surprise appearance.
This Sunday, Thomas Rhett could make one cool dad once again when the 2018 Billboard Music Awards air live on NBC. The artist is nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Life Changes.
To celebrate his nominations, we here at E! News decided to compile just some of the adorable dad moments Thomas Rhett has experienced in our gallery below.
"Our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family," Lauren Akins wrote on Instagram. "(puppies not pictured but they're happy too)"
"I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast," the proud parents shared on Instagram. "This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future."
Something tells us these kids got some pretty sweet presents for their first Easter.
The temperatures may be cold, but our hearts are warm after seeing this sweet family getaway memory.
"Willa is just way too cute in her bumble bee outfit @laur_akins," the proud dad shared on Halloween night. We couldn't agree more!
"How we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram while documenting the adorable father-daughter moment.
"Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian," Thomas Rhett wrote to his followers while showcasing matching outfits.
"Getting the hang of it I think," the "Life Changes" singer shared with his followers in the first months of fatherhood.
"Bee keeper & his little bees (plus a clown)," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram when celebrating the spooky holiday. "Happy Halloween!"
And whether or not he picks up a trophy Sunday night at the star-studded award show, we'd say Thomas Rhett is already a big winner.
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on NBC.
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
