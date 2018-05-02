The Hills' Doug Reinhardt's Wife Arrested on Domestic Violence Assault Charges

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 2, 2018 10:23 PM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dough Reinhardt

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Natalie Sutton, the wife of former The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, was arrested last weekend on a misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge in Paradise Valley, AZ., E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 32-year-old reality star, who also gained notoriety for dating Paris Hilton, was attacked with his own metal crutches.

Paradise Valley Police told E! News, "Natalie Sutton was booked into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fourth Ave. Jail on the early hours of April 28, 2018."

The information continued, "Her report indicates a class one misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class one misdemeanor charge for assault, both classified as domestic violence."

Sutton was released the same day. 

In Arizona, domestic violence cases are non-bondable. Those arrested for these offenses are required to see a judge for their initial appearance.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

The pair was married in October.

Previously, Doug dated Hilton and Amanda Bynes. In 2013, he was engaged to Allie Lutz.

Doug has also played baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Baltimore Orioles.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Mug Shots , The Hills , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sandra Bullock, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Bullock's Stalker Found Dead After 5-Hour Stand-Off With SWAT Team

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons Expresses Support for #MeToo, Isn't ''Angry'' About Rape Allegations

La Toya Jackson, Hollywood Medium 310

Tyler Henry Gives La Toya Jackson Some Clarity About Michael Jackson's Final Moments on Hollywood Medium

The Originals

The Originals Stars Sound Off on Telling Elijah's Story and His "Devastating" Choice

Riverdale

Riverdale Continues to Tease Us With Black Hood Possibilities

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Break Records During Tonight Show Takeover

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.