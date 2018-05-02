by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 2, 2018 7:27 PM PDT
People were really into Ariana Grande's TV takeover.
Just hours after the "Side to Side" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, E! News has learned the episode became late-night's most social episode of the year.
Her appearance on Tuesday night's show earned more than three million total interactions.
As for what got fans and viewers talking throughout the evening, let's just say there were plenty of good moments to choose from.
During the episode, Ariana and Jimmy Fallon came together to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the 24-year-old singer's biggest hits.
Later on in the show, the pair would star in a sketch called "NBD" and compete in "Musical Genre Challenge." In addition, Ariana announced that her upcoming album titled Sweetener will be released July 20.
"Thanks to my bff @jimmyfallon for letting me co-host the show tonight and perform 'No Tears' for the first time on tv," she wrote on Twitter. "You're my favorite always and forever !"
Jimmy later wrote, "We love when you visit. More fun coming soon..."
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!