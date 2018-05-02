People were really into Ariana Grande's TV takeover.

Just hours after the "Side to Side" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, E! News has learned the episode became late-night's most social episode of the year.

Her appearance on Tuesday night's show earned more than three million total interactions.

As for what got fans and viewers talking throughout the evening, let's just say there were plenty of good moments to choose from.

During the episode, Ariana and Jimmy Fallon came together to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the 24-year-old singer's biggest hits.