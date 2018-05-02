Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Break Records During Tonight Show Takeover

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 2, 2018 7:27 PM PDT

People were really into Ariana Grande's TV takeover.

Just hours after the "Side to Side" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, E! News has learned the episode became late-night's most social episode of the year.

Her appearance on Tuesday night's show earned more than three million total interactions.

As for what got fans and viewers talking throughout the evening, let's just say there were plenty of good moments to choose from.

During the episode, Ariana and Jimmy Fallon came together to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the 24-year-old singer's biggest hits.

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Later on in the show, the pair would star in a sketch called "NBD" and compete in "Musical Genre Challenge." In addition, Ariana announced that her upcoming album titled Sweetener will be released July 20.

"Thanks to my bff @jimmyfallon for letting me co-host the show tonight and perform 'No Tears' for the first time on tv," she wrote on Twitter. "You're my favorite always and forever !"

Jimmy later wrote, "We love when you visit. More fun coming soon..."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

