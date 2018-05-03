Cate Blanchett Says Harvey Weinstein Harassed Her, Too

Cate Blanchett is sharing her thoughts on Harvey Weinstein.

It's been several months since the movie producer was first accused of nearly 30 years of alleged sexual misconduct, and now Blanchett has claimed that "yes," she has been sexually harassed by Weinstein.

In a new interview with Variety, the Oscar winner was asked point-blank if Weinstein, who produced a number of her films, ever sexually harassed or acted inappropriately with her.

"With me, yes. I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable," Blanchett told the publication. "I mean I got a bad feeling from him. He would often say to me, 'We're not friends.'"