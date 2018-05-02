T.I. Sounds off on Complex Relationship With Kanye West: ''He Kind of Needs a Translator''

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:35 PM PDT

Kanye West fired some major shots in recent days and is now under fire himself for his controversial pro-Trump tweets, yesterday's TMZ Live appearance and basically everything he's said in any way the past few weeks.

The tweet-happy rapper has definitely made more than a few foes for his statements—he's even gotten a "crip alert" after rapper Daz Dillinger encouraged members of the gang the Crips to "f--k Kanye up" in a video message, but there's one guy who's sticking by his side: T.I., who recently worked with him on the new collab "'Ye vs. the People."

Earlier today, the Atlanta rapper sat down for a lengthy interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show and talked about his own recent four-hour conversation with the Black Skinhead rapper, admitting while he doesn't agree with many of 'Ye's views, he's not ready to give up on him.

Photos

Kanye West's Most Outrageous Quotes

Kanye West, T.I.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

In the interview, T.I. explained what he meant when he wrote on social media last week that he wasn't going to "give up on Kanye."

"I'm not [giving up], man," Tip restated. "We, as the black delegation, we can't afford to lose Kanye West. What you talking about, man? That's a catastrophic loss we're talking about! What are we going to get for that? Elton John? Hell nah. I'm not going for that. I've invested too much time."

The "Whatever You Like" rapper also said that while he believes Kanye's comments are more harmful than helpful, he does think that the performer has good intentions behind his message.

"I think he's a phenomenal talent of our generation that deserves to be heard and considered, no matter how preposterous it may be," explained Tip. "I disagree with it emphatically, but I can't take away from—first of all, we gotta realize this is Kanye West we're talking about. It ain't even maybe 1% of the people on Earth that speak the language of Kanye West."

T.I. continued, "The problem is the stuff that come in his head, when it actually come out his mouth and make its way to the air is totally different than it was in here. He kind of need a translator."

Tip also said that his conversation with 'Ye was an eye-opening experience and that he truly believed the hitmaker came in and continued to have an open mind throughout the hours-long talk. 

"I could see the real time epiphanies as I kind of asked questions that he had not given any consideration prior to," he confesses.

What do you think of T.I.'s take on Yeezy? Sound off in the comments!

