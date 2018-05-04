Cinco de Mayo Food Deals You Won't Want to Miss This May 5!

Tacos, margaritas, salsa and more! Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo and what better way to celebrate than by devouring delicious food?!

Over the years, Cinco de Mayo—AKA May 5—has become a major celebration of Mexican heritage and culture here in America. Even Beyoncé has been known to get into the holiday spirit!

Cinco de Mayo originated in remembrance of the Battle of Puebla in 1862, which took place on May 5 and resulted in the Mexican army gaining victory over the French in the Franco-Mexican War. Nowadays, it's a day of partying and celebrating Mexican culture, which for many of us means tacos and tequila.

What's even more exciting, is that there are a lot of companies who have decided to honor the holiday with deals for their customers. Instead of having a fiesta at home or taking a siesta alone, you can now go out and enjoy the day with deals to match!

Companies like Chipotle, Applebee's and more are joining in on the discount fun this holiday and we have your complete guide below.