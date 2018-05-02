by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:32 PM PDT
Lea Michele has a lot to scream about!
The former Glee star got engaged at the beach over the weekend to boyfriend Zandy Reich and soon after the he popped the question, the big-voiced singer hopped on her phone to FaceTime some of her famous friends.
To share her big news, the 31-year-old hit up two sets of couples, alum Emma Roberts and Evan Peters (who are definitely back on), as well as Darren Criss and his fiancée Mia Swier, who got engaged in January after seven years of dating.
Michele, Roberts and Criss all starred in the short-lived FOX show Scream Queens, created and produced by Ryan Murphy.
In the images, which have the date April 28, 2018 written on them, Lea appears to be telling her pals about her just-happened proposal. In each photo each couple looks thrilled at the engagement news.
On Emma's screengrab, the actress/singer wrote, "FaceTime right after saying 'Yes'!"
On Saturday, the president of clothing brand AYR proposed to his lady love. Soon after, the former Glee star hopped on her social media on Saturday to post a photo of herself with her major bling, along with the caption, "Yes" and an engagement ring emoji.
A source tells E! News that Zandy proposed to his lady love with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.
The source also adds that the newly engaged duo "couldn't be happier."
The lowkey couple went public with their relationship last July.
Last July, an insider told E! News that they were friends first and then more. "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," the source said at the time.
Previously Lea dated Cory Monteith, who died on July 13, 2013, and iZombiestar Robert Buckley and Matthew Paetz.
Unlike the actors Michele has dated in the past, Reich is a businessman who has spent years working in finance and fashion, including his most recent position at All Year Round. He also has an Ivy League education as he graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and also attended UPenn's prestigious Wharton School of Business.
Fans can see Lea (and that rock) when she performs alongside Criss for their much anticipated, co-headlining LM/DC tour, which takes place from May 30, 2018 to June 10, 2018.
