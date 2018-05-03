by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 3, 2018 8:55 AM PDT
Rose McGowan is more than just a label.
In a powerful new short film for CITIZEN ROSE, ordinary passersby in Los Angeles are invited to watch a slideshow of questions about nameless people. Questions like: "What do you call someone who speaks up when no one else will?" "What would you call someone who has suffered abuse?" "What would you call someone raised in a cult?"
Answers from the public include, "Activist, damaged, brave, human, empowered, clueless, scared, hero, crazy outspoken, unconventional, misunderstood, victim and leader."
The final slide reads, "What would you call Rose McGowan?" as members of the crowd connect all the dots and realize every question is about the activist and author.
"It's easy to label someone but we are all more than a label," the promo ends with.
Check out the aw-inducing clip for yourself.
CITIZEN ROSE returns Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m., only on E!
