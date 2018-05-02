Arie Luyendyk Jr. . and Lauren Burnham are still going strong.

The Bachelor couple, who became engaged after a shocking season 22 ending, has been taking their romance all over the world in recent months. Shortly after the season ended at the beginning of March, Arie and Lauren took a trip to Iceland. Days later, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA after traveling from Iceland to Barcelona, Spain.

This week, the couple traveled to Sydney, Australia, where they've been posting pictures from their trip to social media.

"Are you Australian? Cause you meet all of my koalafications," Lauren captioned a photo with Arie from the Sydney Harbour.