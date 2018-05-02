"Foxy Knoxy" is still haunting Amanda Knox.

More than a decade after the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, the 30-year-old Seattle native is still battling the public persona that was painted of her while on trial for the 2007 tragedy.

Amid all the media coverage of Knox after Kercher's death and during the trial, she was painted as a young, sex-crazed American she-devil as outlets picked at her life in college before Italy, her social behavior while studying abroad, her relationship with her then-Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and the prosecution's theories on her motives and argued participation in the murder. After her childhood nickname "Foxy Knoxy" was discovered (she was said to play soccer quick like a fox) the media often used it in association with the identity presented of her in the tabloids and in court.

"I could have been the kinkiest person in the world, and it shouldn't [have] mattered because it has nothing to do with the evidence of the case," Knox told Newsweek. "The fact that I was accused of orchestrating a rape game—it was so absurd."