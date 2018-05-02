Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 2, 2018 12:41 PM
Getty Images
One week after Kourtney Kardashian took Capitol Hill, E! News has learned Kim Kardashian is in talks with the White House.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's rep confirmed to us on Wednesday that Kim and Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, are speaking. This news follows Mic's report that Kim and Ivanka Trump's husband are in talks about a "possible presidential pardon or clemency" for 62-year-old great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson.
Alice is currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. It's been over 20 years since she began her sentence in federal prison in Oct. 1996.
"I had been in management for 10 years when I lost my job," Alice can be heard explaining her case in a video on Mic. "I struggled financially, I couldn't find a job fast enough to take care of my family. I felt like a failure, I went into a complete panic and out of desperation, I made one of the worst decisions of my life to make some quick money."
She continued, "I became involved in a drug conspiracy."
Kim first publicly discussed Alice's case back in Oct. 2017 when she tweeted an article about her imprisonment.
"This is so unfair," Kim wrote to her Twitter followers.
The following month, the New York Daily News reported that Kim had enlisted her lawyer to "help the clemency campaigns" of Alice and Cyntoia Brown.
Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told the publication at the time that Alice "has been a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
E! True Hollywood Story Is Back! Here Are All the New Pop Culture Topics and Mysteries We Need Solved
Inside Ciara's Year of "Life and Love": Russell Wilson's Daddy Skills, Her Kids' "Awesome" Bond and More
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!