RETURNS
MAY 9, 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Botched's Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Tease "Unfortunate Waxing, Shaving Scene" Between Them on Upcoming Season!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 3, 2018 6:32 AM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow are helping out a fellow Real Housewives star!

On the upcoming season of Botched, the docs will perform corrective surgery on Kim D, who has appeared on multiple seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"We have a little kinship with Kim because Kim was a part of The Real Housewives franchise. Paul was one of The Real Housewives on Beverly Hills Housewives," Terry, who is married to former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, told E! News exclusively during a recent sit-down.

Photos

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

"I remember the scene where you jumped in the pool with all that back hair," Terry teased his BFF. "When is that OK to take the shirt off with all that back hair and jump in the pool?"

Botched fans know this certainly isn't the first time Terry has teased Paul about his body hair. But he says this season he may take things to a new level.

"There may be an unfortunate waxing/shaving scene between us this season," Terry teased. "Do not be eating while watching this scene." LOL!

Botched returns Wednesday, May 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Snooki

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Aaron, The Arrangement 409

Kyle West Tears Up After Seeing Aaron in a Wheelchair on The Arrangement

Kristin Cavallari

Fashion Police

La Toya Jackson, Hollywood Medium 310

Tyler Henry Gives La Toya Jackson Some Clarity About Michael Jackson's Final Moments on Hollywood Medium

E! True Hollywood Story

E! True Hollywood Story Is Back! Here Are All the New Pop Culture Topics and Mysteries We Need Solved

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.