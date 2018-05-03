"I remember the scene where you jumped in the pool with all that back hair," Terry teased his BFF. "When is that OK to take the shirt off with all that back hair and jump in the pool?"

Botched fans know this certainly isn't the first time Terry has teased Paul about his body hair. But he says this season he may take things to a new level.

"There may be an unfortunate waxing/shaving scene between us this season," Terry teased. "Do not be eating while watching this scene." LOL!