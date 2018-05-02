Jerritt Clark
by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 10:35 AM
Khloe Kardashian feels like she's in "hell"—and it's all Tristan Thompson's fault.
The couple's relationship went up in flames three weeks ago, when the NBA player was first accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend. As photo and video evidence surfaced, linking him to even more women, Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in Cleveland Apr. 12. Neither Khloe nor Tristan has publicly addressed the cheating reports—and, in fact, Kim Kardashian is her only family member to speak on the record about the shocking situation.
"I don't even know how to describe it," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres Monday. "It's so f--ked up."
"I feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. I mean, she moved there, and I've seen her be in a really tough situation before in her last relationship [with Lamar Odom]." Kim treated Tristan "like family" and was "rooting" for the couple. "She's so strong—she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."
"She wanted to have some alone time with the baby and figure out what her next steps are," she added. "It must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love—all in a day or two."
As E! News has previously reported, Khloe is conflicted about her future with the athlete. "Khloe is taking it one day at a time with Tristan. She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting," a source reveals. "They don't speak much about the situation, and Khloe feels like she is living in her own personal hell. The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family. Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it's too far done."
No one in Khloe's family is speaking to Tristan, the source adds. "Kim was the only one to go public with her opinion, but they're on the same page and have similar feelings." Kourtney Kardashian "is more understanding," and she counseled Khloe on how to "make this work by separating from Tristan and co-parenting. Khloe listens to Kourtney the most and she confides in her daily." Kris Jenner "thinks it's time for her to come home and start the chapter over with True. They all are going to support whatever Khloe decides but have lost all respect for Tristan."
Another insider confirms there is "tension" between Khloe's family and Tristan. "They think Khloe is making the wrong decision and aren't happy. But leaving is easier said than done. They are trying to be supportive no matter what, but they are a bit disappointed," the insider says. "They don't think Tristan will change his ways and think that Khloe will be hurt again and again."
Tristan is determined to win Khloe back—and win the Eastern Conference semifinals. As such, Khloe plans to stay in Cleveland for a bit. "The more time passes, the more comfortable she gets," the insider reveals. "Her original plan to take True back to L.A. is off the table—for now."
