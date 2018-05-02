Farrah Dubose returns!

Erika Girardi fans, get excited...because The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to return to The Young and the Restless, E! News can exclusively reveal. How many f--ks do you give about this news? We're guessing all of 'em!

The songstress will once again reunite with her former RHOBH costar Eileen Davidson on the longrunning CBS soap, reprising her role as the fierce realtor Farrah Dubose in two upcoming episodes.

So what is she doing back in Genoa City? Viewers can expect to see Farrah to interact with some of the show's most notable power players when she's hired to help someone in town find a new bachelor pad. Hm...could sparks fly?!