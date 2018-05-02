Kevin Smith has found a new T-shirt slogan.

Two months after unexpectedly suffering a "massive" widowmaker heart attack at age 47, the comedian has divulged new details about that fateful night—including how he managed to come out of it alive.

As he's previously explained, Smith was shooting a standup show for an upcoming Netflix special, Silent But Deadly, when he suddenly didn't feel well and didn't quite know why. While he insisted he was fine, paramedics brought him to a nearby hospital where he learned he was in the midst of a serious attack. While Smith thought maybe the weed he smoked before the show had spurred the attack, that turned out to be not the case at all.

"I honestly thought I was too high," he recalled to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday night. "I had smoked a bunch of weed that day because I was doing the shows, then I smoked a joint right before the show and I got off stage and all of the sudden, I had a heart attack."