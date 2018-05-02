Ariana Grande to Open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 6:15 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Who else but Ariana Grande could open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?
Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Wednesday that she will give "a show-stopping performance from her upcoming LP," live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Grande first shared the news Tuesday night on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The pop star, whose new single "No Tears Left to Cry" just hit No. 1 on iTunes in 85+ markets, will join previously announced musical acts BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show, which will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.
During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Grande announced the title of her forthcoming album: Sweetener. Set for a summer release, Grande worked with producers ILYA, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin and Pharrell Williams, among others. "It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life—sweetening the situation," she said of the album's title. Other songs include "God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming," "Raindrops" and "R.E.M." Grande plans to do "something special" on the 20th of each month leading up to her album release date—beginning with her Billboard Music Awards performance.
(E!, NBC and Republic Records are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)
'N Sync Finally Has Their Star, But Which of Their Music Videos Shines Brightest? Vote for Your Favorite!
R. Kelly's Management Says Time's Up Movement "Rushed to Judgment" by Supporting #MuteRKelly Campaign
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!