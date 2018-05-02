Why Miley Cyrus Retracted Her Vanity Fair Apology

Miley Cyrus can't be tamed—nor does she want to be.

Over the weekend, she retracted her apology for posing topless at age 15 in Vanity Fair. Now 25, Cyrus tweeted a cover of the New York Post's sensationalized cover: "MILEY'S SHAME." Taking back her narrative, the pop provocateur wrote, "IM NOT SORRY F--k YOU #10yearsago."

When Cyrus appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel asked her what spurred the long overdue clapback. "It popped up on my little Instagram feed, and I thought, 'Hey, telling them to go f--k themselves seems fun right now,'" Cyrus confessed. "I was bored!"

"I never really keep track of the years that have gone by since something like this. I guess it was apparently 10 years ago," the singer explained. "I think a lot of things have changed, and I think the conversation has changed a lot. Something that I really thought about was, 'Sure, some people thought that I did something wrong in their eyes.' But I think it was really wrong to put on top of something that this is 'my shame' and that I should be ashamed of myself. That's not a nice thing to tell someone they should be ashamed of themselves—besides Donald Trump."