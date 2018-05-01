Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hookup With?

He's spilling all the tea!

Justin Timberlake along with former 'N sync band members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and played a fun game of "Never Have I Ever." The stars got very candid and let more than a few secrets loose.

During the game, Justin revealed that he had in fact hooked up with a Spice Girl in his heyday. Unfortunately, he kept his lips mum on the actual lady. Don't worry, E! is still trying to get to the bottom of it! What other couples are dishing on their sex lives?