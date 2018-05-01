by Cydney Contreras & Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 1, 2018 9:11 PM
Ariana Grande just might have a future as a TV host.
The pop star dominated late night when she took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new album, perform some hilarious sketches and, of course, make the broadcast debut of her newest single, "No Tears Left To Cry."
Jimmy Fallon surprised his followers with the news of her takeover when he shared a video taken by the singer to his Instagram.
So what happened on tonight's show? It all began when Jimmy poked fun at Ariana's signature ponytail in the opening number. Soon after, the duo teamed up to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the singer's biggest hits.
"We filmed this Fan Surprise video with Ariana last night. At one point, our director said 'We have enough material, we can wrap,' and Ariana insisted that all the fans who came get a surprise, so we kept filming for another 45 minutes. She's the best," Tonight Show producer/writer Mike DiCenzo shared on Twitter. "What you did not see is that after each surprise, Ariana stayed and chatted with each fan for several minutes, asking about their lives, careers, etc. @ArianaGrande is truly one of the good ones. #ArianaOnFallon."
He added, "The girl at the end was just 11 years old! Her moment with Ariana where she turns to her and says 'I love you so much' was at least 98% of the feels, if not all of them. #ArianaOnFallon."
Jimmy and Ariana also starred in a sketch called "NBD" that earned laughs from audience members and viewers at home. And yes, they made time to compete in "Musical Genre Challenge."
Her visit to the talk show comes on the heels of Ariana's long-awaited return to the social media world after she chose to take a nearly five-month hiatus from sites like Twitter. And aside from a performance at the March For Our Lives, Washington D.C. event, the star has made rare public appearances in 2018 in order to focus on her music.
And it appears that her single was worth the wait, with the 24-year-old effortlessly delivering her performance of the song.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBC Universal family)
'N Sync Finally Has Their Star, But Which of Their Music Videos Shines Brightest? Vote for Your Favorite!
R. Kelly's Management Says Time's Up Movement "Rushed to Judgment" by Supporting #MuteRKelly Campaign
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!