Married at First Sight is just full of surprises!

During tonight's "After the Decision" special, viewers were able to watch Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre officially announce their baby news.

"I know that you wanted to take baby steps in the beginning, but now we can actually take baby steps together because we're having a baby," Shawniece shared with her husband two months after the reunion filmed. "I'm nervous and scared."

The mom-to-be revealed the news to Jephte with a box that included baby shoes inside.

"I always wanted to be a parent but I never imagined it to happen like so soon," he shared. "I promise that I'm right here no matter what."