RETURNS
MAY 9, 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif Promise Season 5 of Botched Will "Rock Your World"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Botched is coming back with a vengeance! 

Season 5 of the beloved show is back on May 9 and crazier than ever. According to stars Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, the patients on this season somehow found a way to get even more absurd procedures done. 

"This season on botched is the craziest season we've ever experienced, because there has been an explosion, both in this country and internationally, of plastic surgery complications," Dr. Dubrow revealed. "Plastic Surgery is out of control. We're seeing the worst complications we've never heard of, never seen in a text book and we're facing some of the most difficult challenges."

Watch

Botched Doctors Dubrow & Nassif Are Back!

After all this time the patients are still willing to go through anything to change their looks! "You would think people would actually start learning and be more careful, but they're not," Dr. Nassif revealed. Dr. Nassif realizes it's their true portrayal of the reality of what surgery is like that keeps patients coming back season after season.

"The interesting thing is, besides seeing these great before and afters which everybody sees, thinking that plastic surgery is easy, but we show really what it's like," Dr. Nassif explained. "We show the complications. We show the healing issues. We show all the nastiness of having plastic surgery. That's why we're just going to rock your world this season." 

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After—Shocking Transformations!

This time around it's not just about drama with the patients. You're going to see more of the doctors lives than ever before.

"It's a very, very scary season. We were faced with some of the most difficult challenges that we have ever seen," Dr. Dubrow shared. "And you're going to see us have some problems. So, if you like watching traffic accidents, this is a plastic surgery traffic accident gone awry." We can't wait! 

Botched returns Wednesday, May 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Top Stories , Plastic Surgery
Latest News
Ne-Yo, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, World of Dance

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Arrangement 209, Megan Morrison

Kyle Fears Megan Will Go Public With His Dark Secret on The Arrangement: ''You Can't Keep a Secret From the World Forever''

Queen Helena, Elizabeth Hurley, The Royals 309

Princess Eleanor Catches a Half-Naked Sebastian in Queen Helena's Bedroom on The Royals

Gabrielle Union

Fashion Police

Justin Timberlake, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hook Up With?

La Toya Jackson, Tyler Henry

La Toya Jackson Is Near Tears After Hearing Michael Jackson's Final Thoughts on Hollywood Medium

Audrina Patridge, Ryan Cabrera, Stagecoach 2018

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Reunite! Look Back at The Hills' Most Iconic Couples Ever

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.