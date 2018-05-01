EXCLUSIVE!

Anna Faris Reveals Her Parenting Advice for Pregnant Overboard Co-Star Eva Longoria

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 1, 2018 5:00 PM

Anna Faris has one piece of parenting advice for her expecting co-star, Eva Longoria.

The BFFs hit the red carpet for the Overboard premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening, where they dished to E! News about Eva's pregnancy and what it was like filming the remake of the 1987 film.

When asked if she's given Eva any parenting tips, Anna told us, "I love it that you would assume that I would give good advice, in any capacity."

Anna, who shares a son with ex Chris Pratt, then joked that only piece of advice she's given to Eva is, "Don't do that again!"

Eva Longoria Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Jose Bastón

"No, but I love her so much," Anna continued, adding that the cast had a "really tight bond" while filming the movie in Vancouver.

Eva's rep confirmed to E! News back in December that the actress is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jose Bastón. And Eva told us on Monday that she "can't wait" to meet her son.

"I just can't wait to see what his personality's like, who he looks like, how much hair he's gonna have," Eva told E! News. "There's so much I look forward to, and I can't believe it's becoming more and more real every day."

See what else the co-stars had to say about babies, movies and more in the videos above!

