See Enrique Iglesias' Unique Way of Carrying His Twin Babies

by Diana Marti | Tue., May. 1, 2018 4:14 PM
Enrique Iglesiasis finding fatherhood to be surreal.
The "El Baño" singer took to Instagram to gush over his newborn baby.
"I still can't believe...you're mine," Iglesias writes along with a photo of him holding one their new additions in a unique way.
The star and his girlfriend Anna Kournikova welcomed their twins at the end of last year. According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017, in Miami.
The couple has been together for over 16 years and true to their low-key relationship style, the former tennis star's pregnancy was kept a secret until after the twins were born.
In March, the star shared a video of himself kissing his daughter, and the kisses seem to be endless.
"Can't get enough of my sunshine," the 42-year-old singer writes.
can't get enough of my sunshine
A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on
That same month, the singer also spoke about the twins for the first time at his Budapest concert.
"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you, two things: Love my babies! I love them so much" the "El Baño" singer says to the audience. "Actually, three things: I love my girl, and I super f--king love you guys for being here tonight!"
