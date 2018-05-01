Tyler Henry is revealing Michael Jackson's final thoughts.

In this clip from Wednesday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler tells La Toya Jacksonabout the tragic moments before the pop star's untimely death.

"He's acknowledging that he should not have been left alone at a time when he was left alone," Tyler reveals. "The person who should've been there to monitor wasn't monitoring and it's like, 'I trusted you to be there. I trusted the role that you were supposed to have to help me and you left. And its like, of all times, you should be right here.'"

That made La Toya wonder if something happened while her brother was abandoned.

"I feel like when he was abandoned, that would've been an ideal time for him to try to reach 911, to try to call for help, to try to get help. At this time, he realized something was wrong while he was alone. And that's when he was conscious and realizing something's wrong here," the medium explains.