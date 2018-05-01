Why Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Ring—Unlike Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is quickly approaching!

In just over two weeks, the couple will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. But before the May 19 nuptials, we're learning how Harry and Meghan's wedding will differ from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ceremony.

For one thing, a source tells E! News, Harry "does want to wear a wedding band," unlike his older brother William, who "prefers to go without" one.

Seven years ago, before William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, palace officials revealed that William had decided not to wear a wedding ring following the ceremony.