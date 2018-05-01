Ashley Graham Goes Unedited in Sexy Swimsuit Campaign Photos

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 1, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

Now this is flawless.

Not only is Ashley Graham flaunting what her mama gave her for her latest Swimsuits for All summer 2018 collection campaign, but she's encouraging all women to embrace their bodies. The campaign includes unretouched, unedited paparazzi photos of Ashley on the beach. There are curves, cellulite and lots of confidence—as what it is natural.

Considering a slew of celebrities—including Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes—have recently slammed the overuse of Photoshop in cover shoots and magazine photographs, Graham's body-positive messaging is refreshing.

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," the model stated in a release.

Photos

Celebrity Swimsuit Trends to Try in Spring 2018

"I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

Inspired by 1920s Art Deco motifs, the nine-piece collection includes everything from strappy one-pieces, embellished bikinis and sheer paneling. This wouldn't be an Ashley Graham collection without being inclusive, so sizes run from four to 22. The new collection (priced from $102 to $120) is available online.

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

Vacation bound? Mother's Day Gift? Just feeling sexy? These photos will inspire you.

RELATED ARTICLE: Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Reynolds

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

Which Celeb Couple Are You Most Excited to See at the 2018 Met Gala?

ESC: Ocean's 8

Inside the Crazy Life of Met Gala Jewels and Diamonds

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Calling It! 9 Unofficial Things That Will Happen at the Met Gala

Natalie Morales, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot's Best Looks

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.