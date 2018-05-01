Kanye West Surrounds Himself With Bodyguards Amid Crips Gang Threat

Kanye West is being extra careful these days.

The 40-year-old rapper was photographed walking with a group of bodyguards on Monday after dining at the Los Angeles restaurant Nobu.

The photo was taken shortly after rapper Daz Dillinger encouraged members of the gang the Crips to "f--k Kanye up" in a video message.

"Yo! National alert: All the Crips out there, y'all f--k Kanye up," Dillinger said in a since-deleted video, per TMZ.

He later added, "Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC. Better not see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, you hear me? Because we got a Crip alert for Kanye."

Dillinger's video came days after West shared a series of tweets about President Donald Trump, including one that referred to the commander-in-chief as his "brother."

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West wrote at one point. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Even though West claimed he's not "Republican or Democrat" in one of his tweets, photos of him wearing Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat seemed to suggest otherwise. 

He even received praise from Trump.

The tweets also caught the attention of West's wife Kim Kardashian.

"My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," West tweeted.

Kim addressed the tweets directly on her social media account.

 

"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this," she tweeted. "But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine He never said he agrees with his politics."

