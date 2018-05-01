Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan
Kesha has found peace with her body.
After years of struggling with a lack of self-confidence and an eating disorder, the artist is revealing what it took to overcome the insecurity she felt. "It was scary, but I finally put my foot down and chose life," the "Tik Tok" singer told Cosmopolitan in their June issue.
The Grammy nominee, who first became known for her carefree and rebellious attitude, emotionally detailed the "huge turning point" in the relationship she has with her own body. "The final straw was when I was with my mom at a family dinner party and I was so anxious. Driving home, I had to pull over, and I was like, I can't keep this secret anymore."
Kesha continued on, saying, "I'm not a size. I'm not a number. I am a strong, badass, motherf--king woman, and quite frankly, I like my junk."
"Ten years ago, I never thought I'd be able to say that," she marveled.
This battle with her self-confidence and bulimia occurred amid the star's ongoing legal struggle with her former music producer, Dr. Luke, who she claims sexually, verbally and physically harassed her throughout the course of their ten-year professional relationship. Kesha is seeking to sue the producer for damages and to void her recording agreement.
Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan
Most recently, the star has been finishing her work on her newest album, Rainbow, which is set to release in August. The singer hinted at what the album would touch on when she penned an essay for Lena Dunham's website, Lenny Letter, where she wrote about how she channeled her "feelings of severe hopelessness and depression" into songs like "Praying".
"I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them," the 31-year-old said.
She finished the essay by saying, "This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it's my gift to you. I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me."
The June issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands May 8.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.