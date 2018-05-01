The Met Gala is almost upon us—it's on May 7—and you know what that means…fashion, fashion, fashion!

As fashion fans know, the Met Gala is the most glamorous night of the year. It's basically the Oscars for fashion. Every year we tune in to see what Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Emma Stone, Beyoncé and more will show up in, but what about top celeb couples?

Over the years there have seen many stylish duos that have stunned together at the Met and we're not worthy of their style…or their Hollywood love stories. For starters, Beyoncé and Jay-Z look fabulous wherever they go, so fingers crossed they give us more style and sass on the Met Gala red carpet this year.