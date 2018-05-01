by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., May. 1, 2018 10:58 AM
The participants aren't the only ones on Botched who walk away with a new and improved look!
Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrowsat down with E! News this week to dish about Botched's upcoming season and Paul's new "boyfriend body."
"I look good. I lost a lot of weight," Paul gushed to E! exclusively.
"I will give him this, he has lost a lot of weight. He actually looks good. But the bad news is, why do you generally lose weight? To be more attractive to the gender you're interested in attracting. He now has a new significant relationship. So boyfriend body, here it comes!" an excited Terry chimed in.
The new woman in Paul's life has already joined in on a double date with Terry and his wife Heather Dubrow.
"We did go out. Heather and I and Brittany is her name. The four of us went and had dinner. We had a nice time," Paul said.
"He's named his girlfriend! It's Brittany, bitch!" Terry joked.
Watch our interview with the Botched docs to hear more about Paul's love life!
Botched returns Wednesday, May 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!
'N Sync Finally Has Their Star, But Which of Their Music Videos Shines Brightest? Vote for Your Favorite!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!