'N Sync has officially reunited—well, for one day—in honor of the fact that they finally have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Seeing the boy band together on Monday instantly transported us back to the '90s and 2000s when 'N Sync ruled the airwaves and their music videos were on fire…even if they're styles were a little questionable.

Now that Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick have been given their well-deserved star, we are in need of new music stat. Since the group sill isn't back together musically—yes, it still breaks our hearts too—we had to settle for a trip down music video lane to celebrate this big achievement.